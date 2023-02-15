The 2023 NFL Draft could be absolute mayhem with the number of teams at or near the top who could desperately be vying for a quarterback. The Chicago Bears hold all the power for now, and it seems they could indeed be looking to trigger all that chaos.

The organization is looking to trade the No. 1 pick for a good haul and still snag an impactful player a bit further down the board. “Chicago has the chance to trade back and still get a blue-chip defensive talent, a move many evaluators believe Chicago will execute,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

The Bears’ front office should be flooded with offers in light of this information, if it isn’t already. The franchise has a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Justin Fields, who is under contract for at least two more years. He made definite strides with head coach Matt Eberflus at the helm and was at times unstoppable as a rusher (160 carries for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns).

Fields still has work to do in the passing game and must clean up the turnovers. If the Bears are willing to be patient, however, then they will be able to leverage several other teams against one another. The Houston Texans (No. 2 pick), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and Carolina Panthers (No. 9) could all be considering making a move for what is generally considered the most important building block of an NFL franchise.

This year’s QB class has gotten mixed reviews and is highlighted by Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis. Chicago second-year general manager Ryan Poles could then be targeting an SEC powerhouse either in defensive tackle Jalen Carter from Georgia or Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. Both players would be welcome additions for a defense that allowed the most points per game in the league (27.2).

It could be an exciting NFL Draft for fans, and a stressful one for multiple executives. Everyone must now wait for the first domino to fall. The Bears are on the clock.