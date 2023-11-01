After beginning their season 1-3, the Cincinnati Bengals have now won three straight games. With a playoff push now back on the menu, the Bengals weren't in the market to trade away any of their stars ahead of the NFL deadline.

That includes wide receiver Tee Higgins. While Higgins is set to be a free agent this offseason, the Bengals did not entertain any trade calls for the wide receiver prior to the deadline, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN.

There were plenty of suitors trying to pry Higgins away from Cincinnati. However, the Bengals preferred to take their chances on a long-term agreement after the season. Cincy simply wasn't in the market to make any major trades at the deadline as they prefer to build through the draft, Fowler and Grazino noted.

Higgins certainly hasn't been having the most explosive season. Heading into Week 9, he has caught 19 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns and 89 yards came in one game, against the Baltimore Ravens.

Still, Higgins is a major part of Cincinnati's passing attack. Alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, the Bengals have one of the scariest receiving trios in the league. If quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at his best, it's hard to stop the Bengals on offense.

For that reason, Cincinnati is at least looking to have Tee Higgins around for their 2023 playoff push. Whatever happens in the postseason, Higgins will be a top priority for the Bengals. A long-term deal would ensure Cincy stays on top offensively for the foreseeable future.