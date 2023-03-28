Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the Arizona Cardinals widely expected to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Buffalo Bills have been named as a potential landing. However, while Hopkins would give Josh Allen another scary weapon, it doesn’t look like the WR will be heading to Buffalo anytime soon.

Barring a “significant development, the Bills will not be trading for Hopkins, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. This new report shares the same sentiment that Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane expressed about trading for Hopkins.

Hopkins carries a cap space hit of over $30 million this season. He is under contract through 2024, where he will carry a $26 million total cap hit. The Bills currently have almost $11 million available in cap space, 19th-most in the league. To acquire Hopkins, Buffalo would have to restructure their existing contracts.

Furthermore, trading for Hopkins would cost the Bills precious draft capital. The asking price for Hopkins is unclear with reports ranging from second-round pick to late-round draft pick. Regardless, the Bills would have to give up draft resources and then take on Hopkins’s massive contract. Buffalo appears to be unwilling.

It doesn’t help that DeAndre Hopkins has dipped a bit in production recently. He hasn’t broken 1,000+ receiving yards in either of the past two seasons. Over the past two years, Hopkins has made just 106 receptions. It’s a far cry from his last Pro Bowl season in 2020 when he had 115 total receptions.

Still, Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. He’s a valuable target for any team looking to boost their receiving corp. However, for the Bills, the risks surrounding Hopkins seem to have outweighed the benefits.