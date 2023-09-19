The NFL trade deadline isn’t for another six weeks but speculation surrounding a starting running back in the league is picking up steam. The Los Angeles Rams are apparently shopping Cam Akers, who was inactive on Sunday, and several teams have already checked in to see what it would take to poach him.

Among those teams, as reported by Jordan Schultz, are the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. The Browns are expecting to be without star running back Nick Chubb after he left Monday night's game with a “significant knee injury.” The Ravens learned last week that JK Dobbins is lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

The Rams trading Akers is an interesting development given his starting status to begin the season and his performance at the tail end of last season. He took a stranglehold as LA's No. 1 back, starting the final seven games of the season for the Rams. He averaged 78.4 yards per game and scored six touchdowns during that span, including three consecutive 100-yard rushing games to end the season.

The other teams reported to be interested in Akers are the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is still a possibility that Akers gets released by the Rams in which case he'll become a free agent, but LA seems confident it can trade him.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Cam Akers will be looking for a fresh start to audition for free agency. He could be a difference-maker for one of those teams, especially for the ones dealing with an unexpected injury at the position.