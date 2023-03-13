The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seemingly hell-bent on significantly trimming their salary cap down this offseason as they are now looking to offload veteran lineman Shaq Mason via trade, as reported by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Considering his expected cap hit of $9.6 million should he remain in tow, the 29-year-old could become a “cap casualty,” as Fowler stated, as the franchise looks to trim down its payroll to the salary cap threshold by March 15’s 4 p.m. cutoff.

Acquired last offseason by the Buccaneers by way of trade with the New England Patriots, Mason reunited with Tom Brady for what wound up being his last season in the NFL, as the star quarterback announced his retirement soon after the team’s first-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Said decision by Brady will still have a significant impact on Tampa Bay’s salary, as his contract will hold a dead cap hit of $35 million in 2023.

A quality guard with eight years of experience in the NFL, Shaq Mason has accomplished a great deal of success during his professional tenure to this point. He has logged a total of 115 regular-season starts and has won two Super Bowls throughout his career.

Parting ways with Mason would serve as just one of several financially driven decisions general manager Jason Licht has made this offseason, with the restructuring of defensive tackle Vita Vea’s contract and the release of offensive lineman Donovan Smith serving as two recent examples.

Now in a post-Brady era, the Buccaneers are looking to revamp their roster on the fly and, most likely, are looking to set up for a rebuild.