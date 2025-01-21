The Los Angeles Chargers will be going into the offseason most likely feeling good about what they were able to accomplish this season, especially with a new coaching regime coming in. The coming months will be crucial for the Chargers, and it'll be interesting to see what they do in free agency to improve their team. One of the things they may want to address is the wide receiver room, and there's a good chance they could try to sign or trade for an upgrade at the position. One of their options could be DK Metcalf, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Metcalf is still in his prime at age 27 and is a challenge for opposing defensive coordinators,” Fowler wrote. “But Jaxon Smith-Njigba received more targets than Metcalf among Seattle receivers this season — 8.1 to 7.2 targets per game — and Metcalf, a projected 2026 free agent, likely needs a new contract, which won't be cheap.”

An NFL coordinator thinks that pairing Metcalf with Ladd McConkey could make a good tandem for the Chargers, and it could help Justin Herbert in a big way.

Metcalf is still one of the better receivers in the league, and if he saw his production drop with the Seahawks, there's a chance they could be going in a different direction in the future. Maybe a change of scenery is what Metcalf needs, and the Chargers would be a nice fit for him.

Could DK Metcalf leave the Seahawks?

The Seahawks could be looking to switch up some things next season, but it's not certain if DK Metcalf will be one of the players they'd want to move on from. Despite his drop in production, he's still a good wide receiver who is hard to guard on the outside, and he has chemistry with Geno Smith.

At the same time, Metcalf has a history of having small outbursts off the field when the ball isn't coming his way, and that could be a red flag for the team. If his behavior is something they don't want to bother with, a trade would be the best for both sides. The Chargers could be one of the first teams on the phone as they could use another weapon on the outside opposite of Ladd McConkey.

The Chargers couldn't find a true No. 2 receiver to step up next to McConkey last season, and that could be a big reason why their offense wasn't that explosive, even with a quarterback like Justin Herbert.