The Kansas City Chiefs may be a team to watch for a potential New York Jets receiver Mecole Hardman trade as the Jets eye possible deals, The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini wrote in a Saturday article.

“GM Joe Douglas has his phone lines open for a trade partner to deal receiver Mecole Hardman,” Russini wrote. “Hardman's former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is a suitor to watch.

“I'm also hearing that the team would be willing to move on from edge rusher Carl Lawson. He was a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Broncos and hasn't seen significant time on the field. Lawson did take a pay cut this offseason, so he wouldn't cost an acquiring team much money. It's possible the team is even open to dealing Dalvin Cook as the trade deadline gets closer.”

Mecole Hardman, a former second-round selection for the Chiefs, played for four seasons with Kansas City after he was selected with the 56th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He amassed just over 2,000 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns during his time with the Chiefs. The one-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March.

The Chiefs have gained a total of 1,624 receiving yards during the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL.com. The figure puts them ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams for second place in the league. Their 11 receiving touchdowns put them on pace with the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears. Tight end Travis Kelce leads the Chiefs with 346 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. The four-time All-Pro selection recorded a season-high 124 receiving yards during a 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

The Chiefs have built a 5-1 record during the 2023 NFL season. They recovered from a loss to the Detroit Lions with wins over the Bears, Jets, Vikings, Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.