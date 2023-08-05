Could Josh Jacobs' holdout during Las Vegas Raiders training camp lead the running back to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs or Denver Broncos? While it appears to be a highly unlikely scenario, the latest rumors suggest that it's within the realm of possibility. The Chiefs and Broncos are interested in Josh Jacobs, according to ProFootballTalk, and the Raiders' star could have a path to one of Las Vegas' AFC West rivals.

It's at least possible that the Raiders could rescind the franchise tag, which Jacobs has yet to sign. Jacobs is aware of the possibility and unconcerned with losing $10.1 million guaranteed from Las Vegas, according to PFT. If the Raiders rescind the franchise tag, Jacobs would become a free agent and able to sign with the Chiefs, Broncos or any other team.

Jacobs' holdout shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Despite recent rumors that Jacobs and the Raiders might negotiate a contract, it's highly unlikely that the two sides will come to an agreement on a long-term contract.

The Chiefs would, of course, give Jacobs his best chance to win a championship. Kansas City has appeared in three of the last four Super Bowls and hosted the AFC Championship Game in all five years that Patrick Mahomes has been the starting quarterback. It's unclear if the Broncos would give Jacobs a chance to make the playoffs, let alone compete for a title.

The Raiders still control Jacobs' future. Las Vegas can use the franchise tag on the reigning NFL rushing champion again in 2024.