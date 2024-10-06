The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated after four weeks of football in the 2024 NFL regular season, but that doesn't mean they can relax.

They have a reason to get stressed out, as they are braving through a banged-up wide receiver room that lost Hollywood Brown for the rest of the campaign because of a shoulder injury while Rashee Rice is on the injured reserve as well with a knee issue.

That is not to mention the questionable status of Mecole Hardman heading into Monday's Chiefs showdown versus the New Orleans Saints at home.

With injuries piling up for the Chiefs' downfield group on offense, there appears to be the possibility for their front office to go big-game hunting in the trade market.

To that end, Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been mentioned by Adam Schefter of ESPN as a potential trade target by the Chiefs.

“The Chiefs explored signing DeAndre Hopkins in the 2023 offseason, before he landed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans,” wrote Schefter. “Now that Hopkins is in the last year of his contract, the Titans might be enticed to entertaining offers for their veteran wide receiver.”

The 32-year-old Hopkins' best days are behind him, but he can still be a dangerous weapon in a better offense like the one in Kansas City. So far in the 2024 season, Hopkins only has 121 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

Another possible option for the Chiefs to kick the tires on is Las Vegas Raiders star wideout Davante Adams, who has not hidden his desire to get traded to a different environment.

“The Chiefs also could reach out to the Jets if New York is able to land Davante Adams, inquiring whether New York would have any interest in moving one of its other wide receivers, according to league sources,” added Schefter.

However, Schefter also noted the apparent difficulty for the Chiefs to land someone like Adams due to financial reasons. Schefter also brought up Adams' incident with a cameraman in a 2022 game against the Chiefs that got him charged for assault.

Adams, 31, has only played in three games this season and will miss his second outing after getting ruled out of this coming Sunday's date with the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring injury. He has 209 receiving yards on 18 receptions, thus far in the 2024 campaign.