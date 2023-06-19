The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes are heating up after he took visits with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. However, no deal has been signed yet by the veteran wide receiver. As a result, rumblings have come that he might be holding out in hopes of playing for a contender, and the Kansas City Chiefs remain an intriguing option.

But, there are some hurdles to jump for the Chiefs, especially with them having limited cap space (h/t NBC Sports Boston).

“Kansas City has got almost no cap space. They are working on a long-term deal for Chris Jones…to lower his cap number. If that happens, the door could open back up to him (Hopkins) going to the Chiefs.”

Could DeAndre Hopkins still be holding out hope he will play for a true contender?@AlbertBreer thinks so pic.twitter.com/lnPYWy2y4k — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) June 19, 2023

As Albert Breer mentions, the Chiefs cap situation is complicated, and star defensive tackle Chris Jones has yet to report to camp in hopes of a new contract. As of now, he has a $28.2 million cap hit in 2023, so the Chiefs would love to lower that number and enter the running for Hopkins.

The Chiefs saw JuJu Smith-Schuster leave for the Patriots in free agency, so they are in need of a true No. 1 WR option. Adding a player as dynamic as DeAndre Hopkins would do wonders for the reigning Super Bowl champions, and an offense with Hopkins and Travis Kelce catching passes from Patrick Mahomes is unfair.

But, for the time being, the Chiefs are essentially holding out hope in Hopkins wanting to play for a contender and hoping they can ink Jones to a new deal.