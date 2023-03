Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

After holding a live workout Friday, there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of teams who would be interested in signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Apparently, Beckham Jr. is on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list if Rodgers is to become a member of the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Odell Beckham Jr. had the following response to the report through his Twitter page.

👀 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 14, 2023

More to come.