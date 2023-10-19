Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be wearing the Horseshoe on his helmet. The Indianapolis Colts are currently in advanced trade discussions with the Broncos, per AtoZ Sports Colts beat writer Destin Adams.

Sources have told me that the #Colts and #Broncos have had extensive trade discussions about a deal that would send WR Jerry Jeudy to Indianapolis. No deal has been finalized or agreed to at this time but this has progressed beyond exploratory conversations. pic.twitter.com/IZceuHf6Pe — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) October 19, 2023

It seems the possibility of Jerry Jeudy playing for the Colts has gained serious traction in the past week. Indy reached out to the Broncos last week about the possibility of trading for the fourth-year wideout. The Colts have reportedly been interested in Jeudy for the past year.

Indianapolis' wide receiver corps include Michael Pittman, Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Isaiah McKenzie. Downs, the Colts' third-round draft pick, has shown some promise. He has caught for 276 receiving yards and one touchdown through their first six games.

Unfortunately, the other receivers haven't exceeded expectations. Jerry Jeudy can aptly fill that void and give quarterback Gardner Minshew another weapon. Some Colts fans have been imploring the team to tank so they could draft highly-touted wideout Marvin Harrison, Jr. next year. If the Colts somehow draft Harrison, he and Jeudy could become a formidable wide receiver tandem for years on end.

Jerry Jeudy became one of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's favorite targets last season. With Wilson under center, Jeudy had a career year in 2022. The latter caught for 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions. Despite Jerry Jeudy's best efforts, the Broncos won just five games and missed the postseason for the seventh straight season.

Will the Colts eventually trade for Jerry Jeudy? BetOnline predicted the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to pry Jeudy away from the Broncos. If that scenario materializes, Jeudy will become another reliable weapon in the Chiefs' vaunted passing attack.

For now, the Jerry Jeudy saga continues.