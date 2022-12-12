By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys, who have shown interest in Odell Beckham Jr., made a surprise wide receiver addition when they signed former Indianapolis Colt T.Y. Hilton. However, even with a new receiver in town, it looks like the Cowboys haven’t taken their eyes off of OBJ.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that the Cowboys are, “not clearly moved on,” from Beckham Jr. Furthermore, Anderson said that Dallas decided to sign Hilton, over Beckham Jr., because Hilton can, “play right now.”

Like Beckham Jr., Hilton has yet to play a snap in 2022. However, clearly the Cowboys think he is ready to return to the field and produce immediately. Over his 10-year career, Hilton has caught 631 passes for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns. Hilton has also been nominated to the Pro Bowl four times in his career.

Alongside his playing ability and health, Hilton also seemed prepared to play during the regular season. Beckham Jr. had gone on record, recently saying that he sees, “no point,” in playing during the regular season.

But even after bringing in Hilton, it appears that the Cowboys aren’t done with Odell Beckham Jr. Even with CeeDee Lamb, Dallas needs all the receiving help they could get. Through Week 14, the Cowboys have had a pedestrian passing attack, averaging just 215.2 yards per game.

Now signed, Hilton will look to suit up in Week 15 as the Cowboys continue their hunt for a playoff position. But as Dallas gets a new receiver, it appears that another – Beckham Jr. – could be on the way too.