As the time ticks down until the Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2024-25 NFL season in under three weeks, pressure is mounting on Jerry Jones and company to get something worked out with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has yet to appear for Dallas at practice or during preseason games. Lamb is looking for a new contract that would pay him based on new salaries signed by the league's top receivers, but the Cowboys haven't budged… at least not yet.

However, recently, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter stopped by The Pat McAfee show with a positive update that will give Cowboys fans some hope as the season gets closer, via Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

“I think the two sides aren't that far apart on a deal,” said Schefter. “I don't think it should be that difficult, but again, it's Monday, August 20. He's still not there. Still hasn't gone through camp. So this has not gone the way that everybody expected. But my understanding is the two sides aren't all that far apart, and somehow, someway, I and others believe that they will figure out a way to bridge their differences so that CeeDee Lamb will be there for Week One.”

Schefter then took the time to address concerns that may still exist even after that hypothetical occurs.

“Now the question becomes, okay, he's there for week one, but he didn't go through training camp, his conditioning level won't be exactly what you want it to be. Are you at risk for some type of muscle strain which you hope doesn't happen?” wondered Schefter. “But this is what comes along with sitting out time during training camp. But I still think that they find a way to figure that out.”

An important decision

At his best, CeeDee Lamb is one of the five best wide receivers in the NFL, and a year ago, he essentially singlehandedly matched the production of all other Cowboys receivers put together. Lamb has quickly become the favorite target of quarterback Dak Prescott and is an electrifying talent who can play both in the slot and as a downfield weapon.

Even if Lamb is indeed back in the fold, it's unclear just how competitive the Cowboys can be after an offseason that saw them make no real changes to the roster following their first round playoff loss a year ago.

In any case, Dallas is set to get things underway on September 8 vs the Cleveland Browns.