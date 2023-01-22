San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans played for the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2011. Now, Ryans appears to be emerging as the favorite to become the Texans’ next head coach.

Houston is in the market for a head coach, once again, after firing Lovie Smith following a 3-13-1 season. Ryans, who is in his second year as the 49ers’ DC, has been one of the hottest names in this year’s coaching carousel. As they look for their next head coach, things, “are starting to heat up,” between the Texans and Ryans, via Jonathan Jones of CBS.

During his time with the Texans, DeMeco Ryans won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 and was named First Team All-Pro in 2007. However, for impressive as he was on the field, Ryans has shined in a defensive coordinator role.

During the regular season, San Francisco was the best team in the NFL in total defense, allowing 300.6 yards per game. The 49ers were dominant on the ground, finishing second in the league by allowing just 77.7 rushing yards per game.

The Texans completed their official interview with Ryans on Friday. If things are progressing as well as it seems, Ryans could be in line to become Houston’s next head coach.

While the Texans haven’t had a great recent history, they do have a lot of draft capital. Ryans could be intrigued by Houston’s future. Furthermore, he has experience playing for the organization.

The 49ers are still in the playoffs and Ryans won’t be hired as long as they are. But once San Francisco’s playoff run ends, Ryans’ next stop could be the Texans.