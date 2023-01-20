San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been one of the hottest names as teams around the league for their next head coach. But with the 49ers scheduled to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, Ryans is focused on San Francisco’s ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl.

The Broncos, Cardinals, Colts and Texans have all scheduled interviews with Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. While he seems likely to land one of those jobs, right now his focus is on the Cowboys. Ryans spoke about his commitment to the 49ers and his plan for the Divisional Round, via Joe Hughes of KCBS 106.9.

“With everything you’re trying to do as a coach, you’re trying to crunch a lot of things in. You’re trying to dissect a lot of information. Time management is a crucial thing to have,” Ryans said. “I know how to make the main thing the main thing and the main thing this week is the Cowboys.”

The 49ers’ defense has flourished under Ryans, who is in his second season as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. The Niners finished the regular season ranked first in total defense, allowing 300.6 yards per game. They thrived against the run, finishing second in NFL by allowing just 77.7 rushing yards per game.

It seems that in the not so distant future, DeMeco Ryans will be an NFL head coach. However, his 49ers have a crucial matchup with the Cowboys coming up. And as long as he is in San Francisco, Ryans’ main goal is ensuring the 49ers’ defense continues to be one of the best in the league.