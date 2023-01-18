San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been one of the hottest names on this year’s coaching carousel. With interest from teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, Ryans got brutally honest about his potential as an NFL head coach.

Alongside the Cardinals Broncos, Ryans has also received interest from the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. As he gets ready to potentially make the jump to head coach, Ryans seems up for the challenge, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

“Yeah, I’m ready to go do it,” Ryans said of becoming an NFL head coach. “I figured out everything else. I’m pretty sure I’ll figure that out, too.”

DeMeco Ryans is in his second season as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. During the regular season, San Francisco ranked first in total defense, allowing 300.6 yards per game. The 49ers were dominant against the run, allowing just 77.7 YPG on the ground – second lowest in the NFL.

Ryans and the 49ers’ tenacious run defense translated into San Francisco’s first-round playoff matchup against the Seahawks. In a game San Fran won 41-23, the 49ers held Seattle to just 104 rushing yards. They’ll take on the Dallas Cowboys in the second-round of the playoffs.

Whenever the 49ers’ playoff run comes to an end – whether that’s after the Super Bowl or not – Ryans will have a decision to make. He seems likely to land a head coaching role this offseason with so many teams interested. His defensive schemes have been impressive this season and have tantalized owners across the NFL.

While the location isn’t yet clear, Ryans’ attitude towards becoming an NFL head coach is clear. He knows he is ready.