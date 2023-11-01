After Aaron Rodgers' injury knocked the wind out of their sails, the New York Jets have begun showing signs of life. At the NFL trade deadline, the Jets looked into building on their recent hot streak with a massive trade.

New York inquired about Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at the deadline, via Brian Costello of The Athletic. Neither the Raiders nor Buccaneers were willing to trade either receiver.

After starting their season out 1-3, the Jets have won three straight games. The team looks rejuvenated and has put themselves back into the playoff hunt. Even Zach Wilson has been playing better lately. Although, New York would still welcome a late season Rodgers return.

But regardless of who is under center, the Jets quarterback needs reliable weapons to throw to. Garrett Wilson has been doing his job, leading the team with 469 yards and two touchdowns. Allen Lazard is behind him with 255 yards and a touchdown. However, New York has no other wide receiver with more than 20 yards on the year. New York could use some more firepower in their WR room.

Davante Adams has caught 47 passes for 539 yards and three scores. Evans has 33 receptions for 507 yards and five touchdowns. Both would be instant upgrades for the Jets and would immediately bring a spark to the offense.

However, New York was shut down on their trade calls. They'll have to look for offensive improvement elsewhere. But while they may not have secured a deal, the Jets' inquiries prove they want to compete these season despite Aaron Rodgers' injury and their slow start.