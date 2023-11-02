Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams loves the selection of Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach.

To say Davante Adams loves Antonio Pierce as the Las Vegas Raiders new head coach is a major understatement. The Raiders wideout showed some love for Pierce on Thursday, per The Fresnno Bee's Anthony Galaviz.

“Davante Adams on Antonio Pierce: ‘I'm ready to run through a wall for that man. It's a good feeling.'#Raiders,” Galaviz tweeted.

Apparently, the Raiders' new mindset under Antonio Pierce has Davante Adams all fired up.

“What is that mindset? It's that of Raider pride, a commitment to excellence and making sure our alumni, our fan base, and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field. What does that look like? Tough, passionate, effort, energy, and enthusiasm,” Pierce said on Thursday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler after their 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Las Vegas has a 3-5 win-loss record entering its Week 9 showdown against the New York Giants.

Josh McDaniels had a 9-16 win-loss record during his tenure with the Raiders. They have made the postseason just twice since reaching Super Bowl XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

Antonio Pierce should pick up the slack nicely for McDaniels. The former will bring the same tenacity he displayed as a former New York Giants linebacker to the Raiders' sideline.

For his part, Davante Adams has struggled in his second season with the Silver and Black. Adams racked up 14 touchdown passes from Derek Carr last season.

It's been a different story in 2023 as Davante Adams is on pace for just six touchdowns on the year. Hopefully, he will get a new lease on life with Antonio Pierce calling the shots.