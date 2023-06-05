Dalvin Cook has been involved in trade rumors all offseason long, and it seems like only a matter of time until the Minnesota Vikings unload their star running back. One team prominently involved in the Cook rumors is the Miami Dolphins, and it turns out they very nearly pulled off a trade for Cook before the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the Vikings re-signing Alexander Mattison in free agency, the writing has been on the wall that they could be contemplating a trade involving Cook, and the rumors that he could be on the move simply won't go away. While the Dolphins are still looking into a potential move for Cook, it sounds like they very nearly added the stud running back to their already elite offense during the draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Minnesota and Miami came very close to a trade that would've made Cook a Dolphin back in March, and what’s interesting about the deal that fell apart then is how the vision the team trading for him dovetails with how the team trading him away sees him. The idea, for Miami, was to add another big-play threat to an arsenal that already has two of the game’s most explosive receivers, in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, in the holster. And after that one came undone, and as Minnesota contemplated a price it’d be comfortable bringing Cook back at (which would be less than the $11 million he’s due), the Vikings discussed using him more sparingly, as an explosive complement to Alexander Mattison.” – Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

This is certainly an interesting revelation, and it raises the question of whether or not the Dolphins would still be interested in making a move for Dalvin Cook. The Vikings seem set to get rid of him one way or another, but the big question now appears to be whether or not the Dolphins are still looking to shore up their running back spot by making a move for Cook.