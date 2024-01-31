Philadelphia Eagles may have flirted with the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick as the teams next head coach.

The Philadelphia Eagles may have been looking into the idea of bringing Belichick to Philly. With his departure from New England, and the Eagles struggling late in the season, Belichick was a potential replacement if Philadelphia went away from Nick Sirianni. Belichick is still awaiting his next destination, while the majority of the coaching carousel has been filled.

“Probably the most interesting thing that I've heard, and again this is just senior bowl rumor mill, is that the Eagles were very interested in Belichick if things didn't work out with Nick Sirianni and they could be at the front of the line if things again go poorly for him next year,” per James Stewart at 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Belichick's departure from the Patriots was only a matter of time. Teams knew he'd be available as a coaching candidate at the end of the season. The Eagles were fresh off a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, but the dots weren't clicking in the most recent season. They may have flirted with the idea of bringing in the greatest NFL coach of all time, to give themselves the best chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy with the team they have. The Eagles seem to be sticking with Sirianni, but Belichick is still on the market, so conversations may be in question.

“Remember I told you guys that before the end of the season that teams had already reached out to Bill, backchanneled on Bill, I thought the Falcons were definitely one of them. I'm now pretty convinced that the Eagles were the other one. When things were going south, they thought this might end poorly with Sirianni and I wouldn't be surprised given the relationship that Howie and Bill have that the Eagles were one of those teams to backchannel through Bill.”