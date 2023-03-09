Tom Brady announced his official- and seemingly final- retirement in February but that hasn’t stopped the ‘unretire’ rumors from swirling around the NFL. Recently, the rumors swept up the NFL Combine, as Tom Brady was linked to the Miami Dolphins in the latest chatter around the league. Now, this ex-New England Patriots quarterback and current color analyst is chiming in.

Tom Brady to the Dolphins is ‘100 percent in play’, claims ex-Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, per NBC Sports Boston on Twitter.

“Brady may go to Miami. I think that’s in play. I do. The possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play.”

The ex-Patriots signal-caller feels that Brady to Miami is ‘100 percent in play.’

The seven-time Super Bowl champion addressed the recent unretirement rumors in a Twitter post, half-jokingly suggesting that he doesn’t even have time to think about reigniting his football career after adopting a kitten for his daughter.

But these NFL rumors likely aren’t going away anytime soon, especially given the fact that Brady has already unretired once, during last year’s offseason.

Conflicting reports have emerged about the Dolphins’ quarterback situation. First, it was reported that Miami would “consider all options’ at the position amid starter Tua Tagovailoa’s uncertain future.

Then, it was reported that the Dolphins would not be pursuing Lamar Jackson- or any other signal-caller- this offseason.

But the Dolphins have had trouble resisting the shiny object- Brady- in the past.

In fact, the franchise does not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft due to tampering violations involving Brady and Sean Payton.

Clearly, they’ve been willing to go to great lengths to pursue Brady.

If there’s even a sliver of doubt about Tagovailoa, would the Dolphins do so again?