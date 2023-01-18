San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Trey Lance was certainly happy that Ran Carthon was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ new General Manager. After the former 49ers‘ executive left for the Titans, Lance’s social media activity showed that he might have interest in joining him.

After being in the 49ers’ front office from 2017-2022, Carthon is getting his first opportunity to be a General Manager with the Titans. Lance took to Instagram to show his respect, sparking speculation that Carthon’s first move with Tennessee could be attempting to trade for the quarterback.

Trey Lance started the season as San Francisco’s starting quarterback. However, after playing just two games, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The 49ers turned to Jimmy Garoppolo and eventually Brock Purdy after the former suffered a long-term injury himself.

Purdy is currently 6-0 as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He won his first postseason game when San Francisco defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23. Purdy has been much better than anyone expected, leading to questions surrounding how the 49ers will handle the quarterback position next season.

In Tennessee, Carthon is walking into another questionable quarterback room; but for all the wrong reasons. Veteran Ryan Tannehill struggled before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Rookie Malik Willis fared much worse, being benched for Josh Dobbs in Week 18.

Lance is still under contract with the 49ers until at least 2025. San Francisco won’t just throw in the towel after trading up to select Lance third overall in 2021.

However, if the 49ers think Purdy is their starter moving forward, Lance is now the odd man out. With his former executive in Tennessee, and the Titans in need of a quarterback, perhaps Carthon could convince San Francisco to trade Lance for a boatload of draft picks.