The NFL quarterback carousel is getting ready to take its annual spin, and the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interested in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to Diana Russini of The Athletic:
“Over the next month, I’m keeping an eye on the Falcons. They believe Cousins is the type of player who moves them from a fringe playoff team to a contender. New Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson both have familiarity with Cousins. Knowing this could be a seamless transition for Cousins and the talented young group of players across their roster, I expect the Falcons to compete for the rights to his contract. It makes all the sense in the world.”
Of course, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell would like to keep Cousins, but coming off his torn Achilles, Vikings brass may not offer Cousins enough money to sway him from considering the Falcons.
Either way, the Vikings' free agency plans should revolve around what to do at quarterback. But if the front office hopes to re-sign Cousins, they're likely to receive some competition. There are several teams with decent odds of signing the veteran quarterback this offseason. Here are the six teams with the highest odds.
Minnesota Vikings (-200)
Atlanta Falcons (+300)
New England Patriots (+500)
Las Vegas Raiders (+800)
Tennessee Titans (+1200)
Washington Commanders (+1600)
The Falcons have also emerged as a compelling destination for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields for several reasons, and allegedly the two organizations are officially “close to finalizing a deal that would send the former first-round pick” to Atlanta.
A potential acquisition of Fields, a dynamic player with a high ceiling, aligns with the Falcons' need for a quarterback capable of elevating the team's offensive capabilities better than the aforementioned alternative. Analysts have suggested that Fields could thrive in a system that leverages his mobility and arm strength, drawing parallels to the successful utilization of Ryan Tannehill under Falcons coach Arthur Smith.
Between Cousins and Fields, it appears the Falcons have options at quarterback.