As the New York Giants look ahead to the NFL Draft in possibly looking for their quarterback of the future, there is some speculation that they can look to free agency and sign a veteran like Sam Darnold. With the Giants looking to free agency to address some deficiencies, there are some who warn the team about going for a quarterback like Darnold.

Darnold would end up having a successful season with the Minnesota Vikings, arguably the best of his career throwing for 4,319 yards (fifth in the NFL) to go along with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, an AFC pro personnel scout said to The New York Post that the last two losses to the Detroit Lions in the regular season finale and the wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams where he struggled are more so “an indication” of the type of player he is.

“The last two games are more of an indication of what Sam Darnold actually is,” the scout said. “I think the Vikings did a really good job of trying to protect him, and I think he was rejuvenated.

“The problem New York has is it’s not just the quarterback — it’s the pieces around him,” the scout continued. “How are they going to fix the offensive line again? If you can’t run the ball, it’s going to be very hard for an average quarterback to play really good football. Setting up play-actions and bootlegs and not just straight drop-back [passing] makes him a much better quarterback.”

Sam Darnold could “move the needle” for the Giants

After all, the talks of the Giants signing Darnold were even mentioned by NFL analyst Chris Simms who said that the Vikings quarterback is the only free agent who can “move the needle” for the team.

“None of the free agents move the needle at all, for me, except Sam Darnold,” Simms said. “This is such a big year for the Giants that you can’t deal with some guy who, ‘We see talent and potential, and we think we can make his throwing a little better.’ You need a guy who can run the offense, make the throws, and all that.”

However, some people believe the Giants should draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with their high pick and develop a talented quarterback. Looking at Darnold, he could help New York, but there are people in football wondering if his ceiling was shown last season a league source told The New York Post.

“Going back to Darnold’s draft day, everybody does think highly of his skill set, and that will always help him,” the league source said to The New York Post. “But there are some teams that are thinking, ‘We just saw the absolute ceiling, given how good the circumstances were around him.’

“There will be some trepidation,” the source continued. “But Darnold’s free agency is the greatest timing in the world because last year we had six quarterbacks go in the top 12 of the draft and now we’ll get two in the first round. That is massively beneficial to him.”

The Giants finished 3-14 which put them last in the NFC East last season and look to figure out who will be their quarterback of the future come either the offseason or draft.