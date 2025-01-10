Ahead of the 2025 NFL offseason, the New York Giants have a lot of work to do in free agency. While they hold onto the No. 3 overall pick of the upcoming NFL Draft, the month before Joe Schoen heads to Green Bay will be telling for the team's immediate future.

The Giants have several holes to fill after going 3-14 in 2024. The 2025 season could be a do-or-die situation for both Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who are both facing the most pressure of their respective careers.

New York's most obvious need is at quarterback after releasing Daniel Jones midseason. The Giants have been reportedly eyeing both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft, but an upset win over the Indianapolis Colts late in the year bumped them down to No. 3.

With both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns likely looking for quarterbacks, there is no guarantee either Sanders or Ward will be available for Schoen in April. That makes the position a top priority for the Giants in offseason, whether they pursue a trade or free agent signing.

After cutting Jones' contract off their books, the Giants have a considerable amount of money to spend in free agency. Using the cap space wisely has to be Schoen's biggest concern.

Giants need to target QB Jameis Winston

After DeShaun Watson re-injured his Achilles in early January, the Cleveland Browns are now even more likely to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team reportedly will seek a veteran in free agency but could begin investing in its future by taking either Sanders or Ward in April.

If the growing belief becomes that the Browns are eyeing one of the two stud prospects, the Giants will not be able to draft either Ward or Sanders at No. 3. Schoen must end the 2025 offseason with a new quarterback and cannot begin the next season without addressing the position.

Sam Darnold is considered the top free agent available but is expected to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Few other enticing options exist, leaving Jameis Winston as the best available player. Despite his 2024 resurgence, the Browns do not seem intent on re-signing the fan-favorite.

Signing the 31-year-old should be cheap and easy for Schoen to complete. Perhaps he will become the next quarterback to rebound with a new team, but at the very least, he has proven to be a more competent passer than Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito. The Giants would just have to live with his mistakes, as his gung-ho mentality at least brings life to an otherwise dead offense.

Giants need to add LB Jack Gibbens for depth in offseason

With how poorly they played against the run in 2024, the Giants need to make significant improvements to its linebacking corps. Micah McFadden led the hobbled team with just 107 tackles on the year as they allowed the sixth-most rushing yards in the league.

A lot of their poor play had to do with the regression of Bobby Okereke, who notched just 93 tackles through 12 games. After topping 130 stops in each of his previous three seasons, his sudden dip in aggression and commitment was disappointing.

Schoen does not have a ton of money to spend on the defense but a considerable amount of effort should be spent on linebackers. Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens, who is coming off a season-ending broken leg, should be a priority.

Gibbens nearly broke out in 2023 with 94 tackles in his second season. He was expected to take a leap in 2024 as the leader of the group but was limited to just 10 games with the injury. His recovery timeline remains up in the air but at 26, it should not be enough to deter Schoen.

Most importantly, Gibbens shined in his first two years in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's system. With the injury concerns the Giants constantly face, acquiring depth at every position needs to be a goal.

FS Jevon Holland is worth the money

The Giants will likely hand out a couple of sizeable contracts in free agency, and one should be given to Jevon Holland. The Miami Dolphins will plausibly do everything they can to retain his talents, but Schoen has the deeper pockets and could do worse than spending it on the fourth-year do-it-all safety.

Several teams will pursue Holland, who will be one of the top available free agents on the market. Safety is not the biggest need for the Giants, but Holland is the type of player who can change an entire defense, which is exactly what they desperately require.

The Giants deployed Jason Pinnock and rookie Tyler Nubin as their safeties in 2024. While Nubin thrived as the strong safety, Pinnock had his struggles in deep coverage. Nubin will rightfully return as the starter in 2025 but Pinnock is set to hit free agency. There will not be any deep desire to bring him back, leaving a vacancy for Holland to potentially fill.

Elite talent aside, the Giants need a dependable leader in their young secondary. That was Jabrill Peppers before he fell victim to the numbers game in 2021. Holland needs to be that guy.

In terms of availability, several other big names will be obtainable in the 2025 NFL free agency market. Justin Simmons and Tyrann Mathieu will also see their contracts expire in 2024. Holland is the youngest and most proven of the group, making him the player worth the contract that Shoen should target.