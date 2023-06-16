Free agent DeAndre Hopkins' future with the New England Patriots will come down to one thing, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Money. Hopkins' meetings with head coach and general manager Bill Belichick revealed one truth above all else. If the receiver wants to be a Patriot, it has to be on Belichick's terms.

“What I’ve continued to hear from different people down there is that this is really gonna come down to Bill. It’s sort of self-explanatory with everything here for the last 23 years,” Breer said. “And I think the fact that Bill and Hopkins spent one-on-one time at the end of the visit, tells me that those terms have been discussed.”

Initial reports indicated that Hopkins' meetings with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday went well. There is mutual interest between the parties, but it would seem Hopkins knows what he stands to earn.

The thing is, signing with New England doesn't make sense for Hopkins unless he's paid above his market value. The Patriots are not contenders, they don't have an elite quarterback, and they're projected to finish last in the AFC East.

At 31, Hopkins is still among the NFL's best pass catchers. If he's not breaking the bank on his next contract, he might as well go to a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who have room for a star wideout and are poised to win championships.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Breer echoed the same sentiment. “Are Bill’s terms now getting closer to what Hopkins’ terms for going to a team would be? That to me is the question,” he said.

“Because I still think money is a factor. If money was less of a factor, I think he’d be a Buffalo Bill or a Kansas City Chief now.”

Hopkins' skill set and track record put him among the all-time greats at his position. What separates him is his lack of meaningful success in the playoffs.

He's not going to get that with the Patriots this year, so he better be getting paid. New England, however, is not known for spending big on receivers.

So, the negotiations seem to be at a bit of a stand still. For now, it's a waiting game to see which side cracks first, or if another team will swoop in for the 5x All-Pro.