Despite head coach Mike McDaniel going through a viral physical transformation, he also receives huge news as the Miami Dolphins have signed him to a new contract that takes him through the 2028 season according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. The amount has not been released as of yet, but there is no doubt that it's a deal both parties agree with, especially with the new-found success Miami has had under McDaniel.

McDaniel is one of the many crucial pieces to re-sign with the team such as the Dolphins giving a contract extension to star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Another was a contract restructure to dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill on top of giving one to Jaylen Waddle earlier in the offseason.

However, McDaniel has been outstanding for the Dolphins which was a franchise desperately in need of momentum after such disappointing stints from other head coaches such as Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, and most recently with Brian Flores. Under McDaniel in the two seasons he's been there, Miami has made it to the playoffs both times and last season is where the team had the top-ranked offense, the first since 1994.

“Under McDaniel, the Dolphins had the top-ranked offense in the NFL in 2023 (first time since 1994),” Darlington wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account Friday. “They also had their first back-to-back playoff appearances in 23 years.”

Besides the overall team success, one of McDaniel's key accomplishments was unlocking the untapped potential of Tagovailoa after the widely known story surrounding him and Flores that reportedly diminished his confidence. McDaniel brought it back and turned the 26-year old into one of the league's best at a young age where he led the league in passing last season with 4,624 yards.

Dolphins believe Mike McDaniel can take them over the hump

Another key reason for the re-signing was likely the connection between him and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier who even Darlington described their tandem as a “strong working relationship” which also includes CEO Tom Garfinkel.

“I’m told McDaniel has an especially strong working relationship with GM Chris Grier, CEO Tom Garfinkel and cap guru Brandon Shore,” Darlington wrote. “It’s the type of cohesive group that owner Steve Ross covets.”

As it is mentioned by most fans of the Dolphins and likely the team themselves, one of the only steps left to do for McDaniel is to get playoff wins which the team has failed to do in the two seasons. The first time the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round in Jan. 2023, 34-31, which was without Tagovailoa and the most recent one was last season where Miami was defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 26-7.

“Playoff wins are obviously the final piece to the puzzle,” Darlington wrote. “But the organization believes McDaniel is the coach to lead them there.”

At any rate, the Dolphins looks to build off of an 11-6 year where they were second in the AFC East as the new season starts Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.