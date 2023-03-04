Leighton Vander Esch has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2018. However, as the Cowboys look to improve on their Divisional Round finish, Vander Esch might have played his last game in Dallas.

The Cowboys have made no progress on a new deal for Vander Esch, via Clarence Hill Jr of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The same can be said for safety Donovan Wilson, who Hill notes isn’t close to an extension of his own.

Dallas enters the offseason more than $7 million over the salary cap limit. Coming off of a cheap $2 million contract, Vander Esch could be looking for more in free agency. At this time, the Cowboys don’t seem obliged to pay it.

Leighton Vander Esch has appeared in 66 games over his five-year Cowboys’ tenure. The linebacker has racked up 439 tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and 3.5. He’s coming off of a season that saw him amass 90 tackles, which was the second-most on the team.

Vander Esch was a Pro Bowler and earned an All-Pro nod his rookie season. However, the linebacker has been marred by injury ever since. He has dealt with serious collarbone and neck injuries. While he started 14 games for the Cowboys this season, Vander Esch comes with a bit of an injury liability.

While the Cowboys had a strong defense last year, they know they can always improve. Dallas finished the year ranked 12th in total defense, allowing 330.2 yards per game.

Vander Esch seemed to have a solid season and have a large role inside the Cowboys’ defense. But as Dallas looks to make a Super Bowl run, Vander Esch doesn’t appear to be in their roster plans.