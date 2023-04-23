Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Aaron Rodgers wants a trade to the New York Jets, but the Jets and Green Bay Packers haven’t been doing much talking to complete a deal. However, that has apparently changed of late, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reporting a recent re-engagement of trade discussions between the two teams.

A trade isn’t imminent as of right now, but this is at least a step in the right direction toward getting a Rodgers trade done. With the 2023 NFL Draft coming up, the hope is a trade can be worked out in the coming week.

It has been an extended waiting game for this Aaron Rodgers trade saga. After a disappointing 2022 season, the Packers legend took some time away to ponder his future. He thought about retirement before ultimately making it be known he wanted to go to New York.

The Packers have seemingly been ready to move on from the future Hall of Famer, but they don’t want to just give him away. Green Bay wants to make sure it gets some valuable draft capital back in a trade. It seems unlikely the Packers will be able to get the Jets’ No. 13 pick in the 2023 draft, but getting multiple other picks is the goal.

While the trade talks were dormant, it was always expected that the 2023 NFL Draft would bring a renewed interest in working out a trade. The draft is now less than a week away, sparking this latest round of talks. Don’t be surprised if a trade is completed here soon.