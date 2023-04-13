Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As the NFL Draft looms, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have yet to agree to terms on a trade for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While NFL rumors swirl that the two teams haven’t talked a trade in weeks, a recent report emerged, stating the Packers’ new desires in the Rodgers deal.

The Packers want a 2023 second round pick and a guaranteed 2024 first rounder from the Jets in exchange for Rodgers, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports during an appearance on Wilde and Tausche on ESPN radio.

Robinson adds that the Packers would be willing to provide the Jets with some future draft compensation, should the mercurial Rodgers decide to retire after the 2023 season.

The Packers initially wanted “more than a first-round pick” in a Rodgers trade, something that the Jets balked at.

In fact, the Jets’ unwillingness to part ways with their 2023 first round pick seemed to be a sticking point in discussions between the two teams.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the annual league meetings that the Jets’ first round pick wasn’t necessarily a requirement in the Rodgers trade.

Subsequent NFL rumors indicated that, with no other teams reportedly showing interest in Rodgers and the Packers still attempting to get more out of the Jets, the two teams were at something of a ‘stare-down.’

While Green Bay seems to have backed off of asking for the Jets’ first rounder, the asking price remains steep for one of the best passers the game has ever seen.

It will be interesting to see if the NFL Draft ramps up talks between these teams once again.