Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could possibly have his sights set on a return to the NFL. Harbaugh has been the head coach for Michigan since he was hired in 2015, but that hasn't stopped a swarm of rumors seemingly every year linking him back to the NFL, where he previously coached the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, a new report says that Harbaugh might be eyeing a different professional franchise in California.

“Jim Harbaugh has been having some heavy discussions with the LA Chargers about becoming their next head coach,” according to Matt Marchese on The Fan Checkdown podcast with Donnovan Bennett. “…Jim Harbaugh, as we know, was very, very close to the Broncos job this past offseason. Sean Payton ended up getting it. But Jim Harbaugh was there until basically the very end, decided to go back to Michigan.”

Harbaugh will return to the Michigan football sidelines for Week Four following a three-game self-imposed suspension to open up the season stemming from alleged recruiting violations.

The 59-year-old was indeed heavily linked to the Broncos this past offseason in addition to a slew of other NFL teams over the years, although nothing has come to fruition. The Chargers are currently coached by Brandon Staley and are looking to rebound from their epic collapse in last year's Wild Card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michigan football, meanwhile, will look to set aside the Harbaugh distraction when they take on Rutgers on Saturday at home. That game is slated to kick off at 12:00 PM ET.