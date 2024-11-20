The New York Giants 2-8 record has been one that their fanbase would like to forget about. After the Giants benched Daniel Jones, it seems they're waving the white flag, but some have proposed that Justin Fields replace Jones after this season. In light of the potential move, there are plenty of factors involved.



For starters, the 2025 draft class is loaded with potential franchise quarterbacks. Cam Ward of Miami football and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado football highlight the top two quarterbacks of the draft. While New York posts the worst record in the NFC and the NFL, they could land the No. 1 pick.



If that's the case, they could address that need right there. Ward is in the Heisman Trophy consideration, while Sanders is leading his squad to a potential Big 12 Championship appearance. Both have been the clear favorites to be the two quarterbacks off of the board in the draft.

The Giants have a decision to make about Justin Fields

New York isn't pleased with Jones if they're benching him. However, they had a similar situation play out last season where Tommy DeVito took over as the starting quarterback. While he performed well and won a couple of games, it tanked the Giants' chances of obtaining a top draft pick. Not to mention, they could've landed with Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye if they kept riding the losing wave.

Going back to the draft class, if they embrace the losing, the Giants could end up with a franchise quarterback. Sanders is an accurate thrower, elusive in the pocket, and a great pocket passer. For Ward, he's a little more dynamic with his legs. He can take off for big-chunk plays. He's been notorious for capitalizing on big plays in a high-octane Miami football offense.

The decision is this: Do they go for Fields or aim for the draft? The Giants have a stellar defensive line that has been one of the best, if not the best in the NFL. Having an efficient quarterback could do wonders for the franchise. Also, not owing Fields $160 million could be a big pursuit for New York to establish some consistency.

However, a rebuilding offense could try and strike gold on another franchise quarterback. If they choose to not go that route, Fields could see himself in East Rutherford next season, trying to lead New York out of its mediocre offense. Regardless, they have plenty of options to go about transitioning away from Jones, into a new quarterback.