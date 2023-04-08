When considering a 2023 NFL mock draft for the New York Jets, it’s crucial to remember they’re likely to include multiple picks in a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

It appears New York should be able to retain its first-round selection (No. 13 overall) in any deal with the Green Bay Packers. But it can be assumed that at least one of their second-round selections (No. 42 or 43) will be part of a Rodgers trade, with a later-round pick potentially being included, too.

But instead of trying to predict which picks will be moved, let’s examine who they could select with the picks they currently have in our New York Jets’ 2023 NFL mock draft.

New York Jets’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft

First round, No. 13 overall: Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State

The Jets address a major need on the offensive line by selecting Johnson in the first round. He can play the left or right side and pair with either Mekhi Becton or Duane Brown in 2023. He’ll also provide a long-term solution at one of the tackle positions since Brown will be 38 and Becton has played one game the past two seasons because of knee issues.

Johnson is the preferred choice here, but the Jets would be happy landing Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) or Broderick Jones (Georgia) with the No. 13 pick to play tackle, too. For this to be a good Day 1, the New York needs to land a stud tackle.

If each of those three is off the board, the Jets could trade back and select another tackle, like Darnell Wright of Tennessee.

Second round, No. 42 overall: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Another hole filled on the offensive line by an Ohio State product.

Wypler is a New Jersey native who’s athletic and highly regarded, if a bit undersized. He could start right away or back up a veteran such as Ben Jones should the Jets want an experienced center for Rodgers.

Paris Johnson Jr. and Luke Wypler doing offensive line drills. pic.twitter.com/EawDL9toMF — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 22, 2023

New York has not had a long-term answer at this position since perennial Pro-Bowler Nick Mangold retired after the 2016 season. In this scenario, they find their man from Mangold’s alma mater.

Other center options for this pick include John Michael Schmitz from Minnesota and Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann.

Second round, No. 43 overall: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

New York’s preference probably would be to select an interior defensive lineman here, but the guess is that Calijah Kancey of Pitt and Mazi Smith of Michigan will be gone when the No. 43 pick rolls around. So, the Jets will not overreach just to try and fill an important need and instead select a better player at another position.

That player is Sanders, a tackling machine who’s very athletic and has a high-end motor. He could be New York’s third linebacker as a rookie since Kwon Alexander wasn’t re-signed, and could even end up replacing veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley down the road. Or Sanders, an excellent pass rusher, could switch to the edge and possibly replace Carl Lawson, who’s a free agent at the end of this season.

Either way, Sanders is excellent value at No. 43.

Fourth round, No. 112: Byron Young, DT, Alabama

The Jets get needed help on the interior of the defensive line selecting Young. He’s an intriguing player, one who was a mainstay over four seasons at Alabama, contributing as a true freshman and turning in his best season as a junior. He’s quick and athletic at 6-foot-3, 292 pounds, very strong against the run and flashed a bit as a pass rusher.

Alabama DT Byron Young stacking bull-to-rip. Keeps the legs driving! pic.twitter.com/kNoR7Oeg5D — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Young could step in as a rookie to be part of New York’s line rotation and be evaluated as a possible long-term solution next to Quinnen Williams at defensive tackle.

Fifth round, No. 143: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Taylor had a very good senior season, leading OSU with 99 tackles and six interceptions. He’s big (6-foot, 204 pounds) and had the second-best athletic score (88) among safeties who attended the NFL combine.

Taylor may not be an NFL starter, but would be an upgrade as a backup to Chuck Clark and Jordan Whitehead. He can also contribute immediately on special teams, where he excelled in college.

Quite the play by Jason Taylor II pic.twitter.com/tiHyPPCc1x — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) October 26, 2022

Another good sleeper option here for the Jets is Cal safety Daniel Scott.

Sixth round, No. 207: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Jones is not a big receiver (5-foot-11, 175 pounds), but he was very productive for Purdue last season, with 110 catches for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had only three drops on 154 targets and had 22 contested catches.

Jones is also a solid kick and punt returner, an area of need for the Jets after they cut Braxton Berrios (though Mecole Hardman may handle some of those duties in 2023).