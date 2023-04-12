Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers are still hung up in their trade talks surrounding Aaron Rodgers. Both the Packers and Jets are now prepared to wait a little longer for a Rodgers resolution.

It doesn’t seem likely that a Rodgers trade will take place before the NFL Draft, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While both parties are still invested in a deal, Green Bay seems to be in no rush.

“Green Bay seems quite content to wait until after the draft to make a trade,” Schefter said. “Both sides seem to be dug in.”

Rodgers has already made his intentions of playing for the Jets known. New York general manager Joe Douglas recently confirmed his belief that Rodgers would be playing for the team. However, they haven’t come to official terms with the Packers on a deal. Green Bay has no problems waiting until a fair trade is met.

By waiting until after the NFL Draft, the Packers will lose out on the opportunity to acquire the Jets’ No. 13 overall pick. However, with Rodgers’ cap hit being over $50 million, New York might’ve been unwilling to give up a first-round draft pick.

The Jets desperately need Aaron Rodgers. Not only do they need a franchise quarterback, but they’ve spent all offseason chasing him. To not trade for him now would be a massive disappointment. The Packers still seem willing and likely to trade Rodgers to New Yorks. The Jets will just have to wait just a little while longer.