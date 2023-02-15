The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl once more. Consequently, many people now view the Chiefs as a dynasty. Given their remarkable success, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Remember that just a few of the players from their inaugural title run are still active. That’s evidence of the work general manager Brett Veach did in locating new players and head coach Andy Reid’s ability to make them fit. The group will choose the same options once more this spring. As they try to build on their success, they will deal with important free agents, rejected applicants, and team requirements. Here we’ll look at the three NFL free agency targets that the Chiefs must keep in mind as the 2023 offseason begins.

Keep in mind that the Chiefs have been led by Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2018. This team has been the epitome of consistency in the AFC, making three Super Bowl appearances and appearing in every AFC Championship Game. They recently clinched their second Lombardi Trophy in five years with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, they are now gearing up for another run in 2023.

Of course, the team has a track record of successfully navigating the offseason and replacing key players. This includes the departure of starting cornerback Charvarius Ward and the trade of star receiver Tyreek Hill. This time around, they will need to prevent critical pieces from leaving. They also need to address their biggest needs through free agency and the draft in order to remain one of the conference’s top contenders. Nonetheless, with their impressive history, there is little doubt that the Chiefs will continue to be a dominant force in the AFC.

Check out our picks for the Chiefs’ three NFL free agency targets.

Chiefs’ offseason targets in 2023

1. LB Lavonte David

Although Kansas City is not expected to make a big splash in free agency, they will likely prioritize improving their 16th-ranked scoring defense with whatever capital they have left. Despite ranking eighth in points allowed in 2021, the Chiefs defense had some issues that need to be addressed. These include ranking 15th in yards per rush allowed and surrendering the most passing touchdowns in the league (33).

To bolster their team’s defense, the front office may target a run-stopping linebacker like Lavonte David in free agency. Despite his age, David is still one of the most productive linebackers in the league. He could be well worth the price if he can continue to perform at a high level.

Look how quickly Lavonte David changes direction when he realizes Dalton's throwing to the flat. 32 years old and still one of the best doing it. pic.twitter.com/aVuIkANSdf — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 7, 2022

2. CB Greedy Williams

Greedy Williams was a second-round selection in 2019 of the Cleveland Browns. Since then, however, he has had trouble settling in on the Browns roster. Sure, he showed promise during his first season. However, since the nerve injury to his shoulder cost him the whole 2020 season, he has not been the same performer. He already has natural skill. All he needs is some coaching to make it more consistent. Of course, the cost would have to be reasonable. However, a naturally gifted corner who has struggled under ineffective coaching can be inexpensive to acquire. This can be great for the Chiefs defense to continue maintaining or improving its strength and depth.

3. DT Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave helped the Eagles become one of the greatest and most explosive defensive lines in the league after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers. He established himself as a dominant interior defensive force, especially when he ended with 11.0 sacks. The Eagles or any other club looking to add impact players to its interior will pay him handsomely. Ironically, the Chiefs may be attempting to win the Super Bowl with a player they previously faced off against. However, Hargrave ought to be worthwhile considering his talent and skill set.