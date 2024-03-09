On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. Jeudy had been mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of years, but Denver ultimately made a deal come to fruition on Saturday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the New England Patriots and New York Jets were among other teams that had interest in the receiver.
“Became clear this week Denver was warming up to finally trading Jerry Jeudy, who had interest from five or six teams, including #Jets and #Patriots, per source,” Fowler wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The Browns ultimately acquired Jeudy for two draft picks. Cleveland had previously been linked to him in trade talks, but the Broncos had been hesitant to trade Jeudy.
The Jets' interest is not surprising. New York wants to add more receiving help in anticipation of Aaron Rodgers' return from injury. They will continue to be linked to receivers in trade and free agency rumors as the offseason continues.
Patriots' intriguing wide receiver interest
The Patriots interest is intriguing, however. New England still needs to figure out their quarterback situation before they will be able to entice notable wide receivers in free agency to sign with them.
Turning to potential trades for receivers makes sense, though. The Patriots are reportedly in the market for a veteran wide receiver, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. So New England will also continue to be linked to notable names as the offseason continues.
In the end, Jerry Jeudy ended up getting traded to Cleveland. The Browns enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign and they have high expectations for 2024 as well.
Meanwhile, the Jets and Patriots are trying to rebound following forgettable seasons. Adding a receiver or two will not solve all of their concerns, but it would help.