The New England Patriots and Kendrick Bourne are still in negotiations on a new contract, and the latest update on the talks isn't encouraging. Negotiations between the Patriots and Bourne have not advanced in several months, per the Boston Herald.
Bourne tore his ACL in October, and missed the last several games of the season for the Patriots while recovering from the injury. He had 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 before the ACL tear.
BOURNE'S FUTURE
The wide receiver has an uncertain future. Bourne visited the Patriots' facility on Thursday and Friday and is ahead of schedule with his recovery, per the Boston Herald. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season, and draw some interest from other NFL teams if he becomes a free agent.
There's a chance Bourne could re-sign with the team, but it's not certain as of yet. The Patriots are trying to reshape their roster following a deeply disappointing 2023 season. The team finished 4-13 and parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick in an amicable divorce. The franchise has only made the playoffs once since Tom Brady left the team.
Before his injury, Bourne was a reliable pass-catcher for the Patriots. He had his best season for the team in 2021, when he caught 55 balls for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He has more than 3,400 yards receiving in his career, and 21 total receiving touchdowns. Bourne also played for the San Francisco 49ers before coming to New England.
NFL free agency will officially open starting Monday, March 11, per the Boston Herald. Time will tell if the Patriots decide to keep Brown or let him take his talents to another franchise.