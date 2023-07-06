DeAndre Hopkins has already been active on the new social media platform Threads. One of his first Threads sent concern to New England Patriots fans.

The All-Pro wide receiver shared on Thread a recent experience he had in Boston.

“I accidentally ate pork for the 1st time in 8 years because I ordered clam chowder in Boston. Somebody should’ve told me it’s bacon chowder,” Hopkins wrote.

Understandably, some Patriots fans were concerned about the Thread. However, it's unknown if Hopkins was mentioning his visit to New England in June or if he was in the Boston area in recent days.

It should be noted that the Patriots still appear to be in the thick of the Hopkins sweepstakes. In fact, New England is “still in the forefront” along with the Tennessee Titans to land Hopkins, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier in the week.

Some other good news about the Patriots' pursuit of Hopkins dropped on Thursday, too. The full details of DeVante Parker's contract were released, and it turns out New England created $2.5 million in cap space. With the move, the team has roughly $16.5 million in cap room before accounting for Ja'Whaun Bentley's recent extension, which is expected to open up additional spending room.

Hopkins' post about clam chowder is just one of a handful of posts he's made on Threads in its first full day of existence. Hopkins also discussed his playing future and when he'll decide to retire.