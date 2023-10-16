When it comes to the New England Patriots and their constant struggles this season, owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick could have “hard conversations” according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I think there's gonna be some hard conversations between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee show Monday afternoon. “How those will go I don't know.”

"I think there's gonna be some hard conversations between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.. How those will go I don't know" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XPKND4qgxu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

Bill Belichick will be treated differently than others

Schefter also said that because of past accomplishments with the Patriots, Belichick will be treated differently than other head coaches in the NFL and that a firing is unlikely to happen at the end of the season. He currently has the second most all-time wins as a head coach with 330. The only one in front of him is former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula with 347 wins.

“I think he's treated differently, as he should be. On a Monday or a Sunday night when the season ends, we'll get 3, 4, 5, or six firings of head coaches, and I don't think we'll get one of these statements where the Patriots are firing Bill Belichick,” Schefter said. “I just don't think it works like that with the history, the accomplishments, and the resume and the relationship there's been between he and Robert Kraft.”

While a firing seems out of the question for Schefter, he does see the continuous trend of disappointment this season that the Patriots organization isn't used to, which could prompt questions about the way the operations are run. Specifically, Schefter said those aforementioned “hard conversations” are going to “naturally occur” with a season like the Patriots are having.

Currently, the Patriots are 1-5 after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, which is the first time since 1995, the second year that Kraft owned the team as said by ESPN's Mike Reiss. Being last in the AFC East, their next couple of games don't get any easier as they'll face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday and the Dolphins the week after.