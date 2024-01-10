Let the rumors swirl.

The NFL offseason is here for the teams not in the playoffs, and questions remain all throughout the league. The Denver Broncos are likely set to move on from Russell Wilson after benching him at the end of the season. So, where does he end up if he leaves Denver? The latest odds have the Las Vegas Raiders as the favorites in a surprising twist, per BetOnline.

Las Vegas Raiders: +300

Atlanta Falcons: +400

New England Patriots: +600

Pittsburgh Steelers: +800

Minnesota Vikings: +1000

Washington Commanders: +1000

The Broncos could keep Russell Wilson for the 2024 season, but there has been no clear indication. The top teams on this odds list are the Raiders, who have rookie Aidan O'Connell but could go elsewhere depending on which head coach they bring in.

The Falcons are likely going to draft a quarterback or make a trade to move up in the NFL Draft, and the Bill Belichick coaching rumors could mean a QB move even more after Arthur Smith was fired.

The New England Patriots are almost guaranteed to bring in a new quarterback after Mac Jones' disappointing 2023 season, and the draft is also an option as they have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wilson's 2023 season with the Broncos was up and down, although he finished with 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns in 15 games before being benched at the end of the season. Nonetheless, going to another AFC West team would be quite a surprise for all parties, but if made available, there should be suitors for the veteran signal-caller.