Will Levis was among the most popular subjects during the recently concluded 2023 NFL Draft for the wrong reason. Expected by many to be taken early in the first round, Levis ended up sliding all the way down to the second round, where the Tennessee Titans ended his excruciating wait to get called. Had the Titans passed on him, it doesn’t seem that the Los Angeles Rams would have taken a chance on him.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic:

“But Levis was never in the Rams’ plans. Internally their opinions about him were far from consensus. They entered the draft with the expectation to wait until Day 3 to pick up a quarterback who would back up Matthew Stafford. As they reset their draft board ahead of Friday’s second and third rounds, general manager Les Snead wrote their coaching and scouting consensus No. 1 player for Day 2 on a sheet of lined paper, and passed it around: TCU guard Steve Avila.”

The Rams still got a quarterback from the draft, as they took two-time national champion Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth round (128th overall). At the moment, the Rams have Matthew Stafford firmly entrenched as the No. 1 quarterback for the team with Bennett, former Denver Broncos backup Brett Rypien, and Dresser Winn behind the veteran signal-caller on the depth chart.

The 2023 NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks crack the top five of the order, with Bryce Young going to the Carolina Panthers, CJ Stroud to the Houston Texans, and Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts.