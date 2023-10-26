The Baltimore Ravens are 5-2 on the season, a half-game ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns with the Cincinnati Bengals lying in the weeds with a 3-3 record.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson got a big shoutout from Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets after his masterful performance against the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. A hypothetical trade between the Jets and Ravens for Dalvin Cook was discussed and graded.

The Ravens are winning with the players they currently have, including Gus Edwards at the running back position. Still, the team has plenty of room to improve in its offensive backfield moving forward.

Recently, the website AtoZSports.com revealed the Ravens as the most likely team to trade for Henry, according to Christopher Hanewinckel of USA Today Sports. The Titans currently reside at 2-4 on the season, last place in the AFC South Division.

Hanewinckel noted that the Ravens have just $6.29 million in cap space. Henry is in the final season of a four-year, $50 million contract. Any team taking on Henry's salary would have to take on between $6.5-7 million of the former Alabama Crimson Tide star and 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's salary.

Henry is currently 29 years old and is one of the most punishing and physically imposing running backs in the NFL At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Henry is tough to stop when he gets a full head of steam. He could become the most imposing running back on the Ravens since Jamal Lewis, if the rumors are true and the Ravens end up adding him.

The Ravens take on the Arizona Cardinals this week on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET.