Although Robert Saleh was fired midway through the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars see all the potential with the former head coach. While his head coaching tenure didn't go as planned, he's proven to be an effective leader and has his players' best interest.

The franchise thought Doug Pederson would be that guy, but that wasn't the case. Also, Saleh's firing mostly came from the New York Jets owner, Woody Johnson. Even his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, had nothing but love and respect for Saleh. Luckily for the Jaguars, they might land their next guy.

Former Jets HC Robert Saleh is flying into Jacksonville on Thursday for a Friday meeting with Shad Khan, Trent Baalke, and others,” Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz said via X. “With Liam Coen out of the running, many around the league view Saleh as a potential favorite — though it wouldn’t be surprising if the Jaguars expanded their head coaching search.”

Following the Jaguars firing Pederson, it's clear they wanted a new direction. However, they were head over heels for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Liam Coen. However, he opted to stay with the franchise and take a very lucrative contract.

Robert Saleh as the Jaguars head coach would be good

Saleh has much respect from former players and other coaches across the league. His no-nonsense, yet loving and caring approach makes him a fan favorite. When he was the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, he turned them into an elite defense. It was the same when he was the head coach of the Jets.

The offense wasn't there, but it wasn't Saleh's responsibility. However, there is one incident that sticks out like a sore thumb. After Rodgers tore his Achilles in the opening week of the 2023 season, there was a quarterback carousel in East Rutherford.

It didn't help Zach Wilson and shrunk his confidence. Besides that season, there's room for Saleh to grow as a head coach. Still, heading to Jacksonville might not be the best move for him. They've had a carousel of head coaches and have dysfunctional management.

Despite that, there are only so many chances to be a head coach. If the Jaguars hire Saleh, they might ask him to help get quarterback Trevor Lawrence back to his Pro Bowl self. Saleh's confidence, enthusiasm, and winning standard will be on full display if he gets the job.

At the end of the day, the key word is if, and it's uncertain if Saleh will land the job with the Jaguars.