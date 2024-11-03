The New Orleans Saints have had a dreadful first half of the 2024 NFL season. New Orleans is 2-6 heading into Week 9 and is on a six-game losing streak. Now the Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Panthers may have some extra stakes as we approach the NFL trade deadline.

Multiple NFL teams have called the Saints about trading for four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Up until this point, it has remained unclear if the Saints would entertain a trade. However, Schultz reports that rival teams believe that New Orleans would strongly explore a trade if they lose against Carolina on Sunday.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4PM ET. That means that Sunday's game against the Panthers is the only new data point the Saints will receive before making their decision.

New Orleans would not be guaranteed a comeback run even if they beat the Panthers, who are regarded as the worst team in the NFL. Therefore, the Saints' front office may need to see more than just a win to have confidence in the second half of the season. A strong performance from QB Derek Carr, who is returning from injury in Week 9, could create that confidence.

It will be interesting to see how this game pans out and how the Saints respond to the NFL trade deadline early this week.

Chiefs could be one team interested in trading for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

If the Saints decide to shop Lattimore, there will be plenty of suitors.

The Chiefs are among those teams interested in trading for Lattimore, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The Saints have gotten calls about Marshon Lattimore, according to league sources. One of the potential holdups of a deal is Lattimore's health, sources said,” Schefter wrote for ESPN. “The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is not playing Sunday against the Panthers, but it hasn't stopped teams from calling about him, including the two-time defending champion Chiefs. The Chiefs already have traded for DeAndre Hopkins and Joshua Uche, but some sources around the league believe that whether it's Lattimore or another player. Kansas City could push to make another move.”

The Chiefs are making any move they feel is necessary to complete their quest for the NFL's first threepeat of Super Bowl victories. Kansas City has already traded for WR DeAndre Hopkins and EDGE Josh Uche in the past few weeks. It would not be surprising for them to try to add Lattimore, who would likely push Trent McDuffie for being Kansas City's top CB.

Now might be the right time for New Orleans to finally part ways with Lattimore while they approach another inevitable rebuild this offseason.