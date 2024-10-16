As head coach Mike Tomlin attempts to rationalize his reported decision to move Justin Fields out of the starting lineup in favor of Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with some locker room drama despite a solid 4-2 start to the 2024 NFL season. While Fields hasn't necessarily been playing at an elite level, there is something to be said about the “if it ain't broke, don't fix it,” mantra, a notion that Tomlin apparently doesn't subscribe to.

The big news of the NFL week was the New York Jets' trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, one that could potentially free up wide receiver Mike Williams–who Aaron Rodgers recently blamed for his late game interception vs the Buffalo Bills-on the trade market.

If the latest reports are any indication, the Steelers are one team that could be interested in Williams' services, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Pittsburgh appears to be the next team up. It has been scouring the earth for receiver help, making strong pushes for Brandon Aiyuk and Adams in the past,” reported Graziano. “Williams could make some sense as a deep-threat option, though the Jets and Steelers play this week, which complicates matters. Either way, Pittsburgh will be looking.”

ESPN's Dan Graziano also broke down the logistics of what a team would be inheriting with Williams' contract.

“The acquisition of Adams by the Jets has put free agent signee Mike Williams on the trade block, and a number of teams think the veteran wideout could be on the move soon,” reported Graziano. “His 2024 salary is just $5 million, plus another $100,000 bonus for each game he's on the active roster. So if a team acquires him now, it would have to pay $3,333,333 (plus up to another $1.1 million in per-game bonuses) the rest of the season.”

Should the Steelers make a move?

If Russell Wilson is indeed inserted into the starting lineup the next time the Steelers take the field, it would definitely ease his transition to have a veteran wide receiver the likes of Mike Williams out there on the field with him.

George Pickens continues to show the potential to be a true number one wide receiver in the NFL, but Pittsburgh's depth at the position is quite shallow beyond that, and as Fowler mentioned in his report, the Steelers went after Brandin Aiyuk before his ultimate resigning with the 49ers this offseason.

Pittsburgh will next take the field on Sunday at home, ironically vs the Jets.