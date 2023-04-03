Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Tennessee Titans are seemingly looking for a chance to start a rebuild. Between the rumors of a Derrick Henry trade and their new GM, it’s possible that the team might want a small reboot for the next season. A good way to kick-start a rebuild is to acquire a top draft pick, and Tennessee is rumored to be gunning for the third pick. However, another fellow AFC rival stands in their way: the Las Vegas Raiders, per Daniel Jeremiah.

“Daniel Jeremiah said the #Titans and #Raiders are the two teams “people around the league” told him to “keep an eye on” to move up to the No. 3 overall pick.”

The Arizona Cardinals currently own the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With how QB-heavy the top of 2023 class is, the Cardinals might not be inclined to use their top pick. If that’s the case, then the team could trade down with a team like the Titans or the Raiders in order to get more draft capital or players to help them next season.

That’s not to say that the Cardinals should 100% trade their pick. The Panthers and Texans’ QB-hungry desires open up the doors for them to get star EDGE Will Anderson. Unless the Raiders or Titans make a mind-boggling offer for that third pick, Arizona is better off keeping that pick to build their defense.

Who knows, though? The Raiders and Titans seem intent on getting that third pick to draft their QB of the future. Perhaps, in an act of desperation, one of these teams sells the farm for the Cardinals’ third overall pick.