The Tennessee Titans have had a dreadful first half of the 2024 NFL season. Tennessee is 2-6 heading into Week 10 and their season appears to already be over. The Titans have gone fully into rebuild mode under Brian Callahan, selling both Ernest Jones IV and DeAndre Hopkins in the past few weeks. Now it seems that they may sell even more players ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

The Titans have received inquiries on a pair of defensive players on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Multiple NFL teams are interested in both Arden Key and Sebastian Joseph-Day according to Fowler's sources.

Nothing has materialized on Tuesday morning ahead of the NFL trade deadline at 4PM ET. However, Tennessee could be a team to watch if one team steps up and makes a strong offer.

Arden Key is having a career season with the Titans and makes a ton of sense to trade away. Key is 28 years old and has blossomed in Tennessee's system the past few seasons. He has 19 total tackles and four sacks through eight games.

Sebastian Joseph-Day is a solid interior defender who is capable of stopping the run and getting after the QB. He is a nice piece that the Titans could keep, but given his position he is fairly replaceable.

It will be interesting to see if Tennessee decides to pull the trigger and send one of these players away on Tuesday afternoon.

Next up for the Titans is a Week 10 matchup against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Titans lose Quandre Diggs to season-ending injury after Week 9 victory

Injuries have made the Titans' season go from bad to worse.

Tennessee received some brutal injury news on Monday after Sunday's victory against the Patriots. Veteran safety Quandre Diggs suffered a Lisfranc injury and will miss the rest of the 2024 season. This injury comes on the heels of center Lloyd Cushenberry also suffering a season-ending injury, though he suffered a torn Achilles.

Diggs is a three-time Pro Bowler who was a late addition for the Titans on defense. He was a solid contributor for the Titans in 2024, logging 42 total tackles.

This is likely the last that Titans fans will see of Diggs. He is 32 years old and coming off a Lisfranc injury. Diggs is set to re-enter free agency and does not make sense as someone the Titans will want to retain for the future.

Diggs started his NFL career with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He was released by the Seahawks in March and signed with the Titans in August.

The Titans will feel his absence. The team will lean on Mike Brown as the next man up with Diggs done for the season.