My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Tennessee Titans didn’t have the 2022 campaign that they were hoping for, and that has raised a lot of questions for them this offseason. One of the biggest question marks on their roster right now is their starting quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who has seen his name pop up in trade rumors throughout the offseason to this point.

Tannehill didn’t have a great season for Tennessee (212-325, 2536 YDS, 13 TD, 6 INT) and ended up missing their final three games as the Titans crashed out of the playoffs. Given how he will be 35 by the time the 2023 season starts, and his massive $36 million cap hit for the upcoming season, it’s not hard to see why Tannehill was involved in trade rumors. But according to Ian Rapoport, it seems unlikely the Titans will move on from Tannehill at this point, because if they wanted to, they already could have.

"I would be surprised if the Tennessee Titans moved on from Ryan Tannehill right now"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ufeweJ08kg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2023

As Rapoport mentions, you have to have a thought out plan at quarterback if you are going to make a change over the offseason. At this point, it seems like the Titans don’t really have a plan to move on from Ryan Tannehill, because if they did, chances are we would have already seen them begin to put it into play.

Anything could still happen, especially given how poorly the 2022 season went for the Titans, but with the rumblings of Tannehill’s future dying down, it’s likely that he will be staying put for at least one more season. But if Tannehill struggles again, chances are Tennessee won’t be as patient as they have been at the quarterback spot as they have been this offseason.