Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former NFL player and American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila sent Philadelphia Eagles fans into a frenzy when he claimed that the team was going to trade for Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

The Eagles, who lost 2022 starting halfback Miles Sanders to free agency, signed former Seattle Seahawks runner and free agent Rashaad Penny to a one-year contract, have visited with top NFL Draft running back Bijan Robinson.

Along with Penny, Philadelphia has Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and former San Francisco 49ers third round pick Trey Sermon.

Given the relatively unproven options, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Eagles address the position further, whether it be through the draft or the trade market.

It’s been reported that the Titans have fielded trade calls for Henry, 29, though Tennessee’s new general manager Ron Carthon pushed back on the idea that the team as going to deal the star halfback.

But if that changes, the Eagles need to be one of the first teams on the phone with the Titans.

Here’s why.

Why Eagles Must Trade For Titans’ Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry’s trade cost might not be as high as you think

Look, Henry is a three-time Pro Bowler with a 2000-rushing yard season and two campaigns with over 1500 yards on the ground under his belt.

No team is going to acquire him for peanuts.

But there’s no denying that the value of a bellcow back just isn’t what it was when your grandfather watched pro football.

Henry is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound bulldozer at the height of his powers- and is due to be paid $10.5 million in 2023.

The Titans, whose offseason moves to date reflect more of a rebuild than hopes of contention, don’t exactly jive with Henry’s timeline.

Plus, Tennessee knows as well as anybody that running backs- no matter who they are- can only take the beating that comes with 300-plus carries a year for so long.

The Eagles, who completed a draft day trade for AJ Brown last year, won’t fleece the Titans, but they will recognize that Henry is a running back closer to the back nine than the front of his career.

And they’d likely value him as such in a potential trade.

Henry could be fresh- and at his best behind the Eagles offensive line

If the Eagles were to trade for Henry, they wouldn’t need to force feed him 300-plus carries a year.

He could work as the lead back in tandem with the likes of the explosive Penny and the versatile Gainwell.

Not only would this allow Henry to age gracefully into his 30s, but it also might allow him to be the very best version of himself.

The Eagles offensive line is one of the best in the business at run-blocking- and would instantly be the best group Henry has ever run behind.

One can imagine the kind of numbers Henry could put up in the Eagles’ run-first offense.

The Eagles offense with Henry would be headache-inducing for defenses

The Eagles offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, underrated runner Miles Sanders and stud receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, was already a pick-your-poison type unit for defensive coordinators.

Load the box and sell out to stop the run and Hurts would beat defenses deep with his arm.

Play soft coverage in an attempt to prevent the deep ball and Hurts would take off, or resort to the short passing game.

With Henry in the fold?

Defensive coordinators would be leaving chunks of hair in their office.

Just think about this for a moment.

Henry ran for 1,538 yards facing eight men in the box at the second-highest rate in the league last year, per Next Gen Stats.

Defenses were selling out to stop the big man and he still bowled them over.

What could happen when they can’t afford to devote those kinds of resources to stopping the Titans star?